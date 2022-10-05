Entities Leading AU Peace Talks Made Official Invitation for Peace Talks to Begin: Gov’t Communication Service

Addis Ababa October 5/2022 (ENA) The entities leading the African Union (AU) peace talks have made an official invitation for peace talks to begin and have announced both the date and venue, Government Communication Service said.

The Government Communication Service in its press release issued on current situation update today stated that the African Union’s official invitation is consistent with the Ethiopian Government’s prior positions.

It is known that the Government of Ethiopia has expressed that, talks should only be mediated by the African Union and should be held without any pre-conditions, the press release said.

“The Government of Ethiopia remains committed to adopting all possible measures to resolve the conflict in a manner that ensures lasting peace, territorial integrity of the country and will continue upholding this commitment,” it added.