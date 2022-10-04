Ethiopian Investors Urged to Exert Effort in Enhancing AfCFTA

Addis Ababa October 4/2022/ENA/ Ethiopian investor’s should exert effort to facilitate the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), former leaders of Ethiopia said.



The Entrepreneurial Forum for Peace and Development (EFPD), an institution working on peace and development in Ethiopia and the IGAD region, held a program of appreciation for the winner of the African Economic Builder Award, the Ethiopian businessman Aysheshim Teka, today.

EFPD Executive Board Chairman and former President of Ethiopia, Mulatu Teshome, and former Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn as well as members of the business community attended the event.

President Mulatu Teshome said on the occasion that the institution works on peace and development in Ethiopia and the IGAD region, and the investor is a founding member of this institution.

He stated that the Entrepreneurial Forum for Peace and Development (EFPD) is an institution founded by entrepreneurs and creates energy and potential for the future work of the organization.

Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn said on his part that the investor receiving the award played a crucial role in connecting Ethiopia and neighboring countries through business and diplomatic relations.

The winner of the African Economic Builder Award, Aysheshim was awarded for his outstanding achievements in economic growth and as a great example for other investors, he noted.

Moreover, Hailemariam stated that Ethiopian investors should contribute to the efforts to facilitate the regional trade relations of Africa.

Aysheshim has spent the last 15 years in Juba, South Sudan, and is well known for engaging in a variety of business ventures.

In recognition of his contributions to world peace, development, and humanitarian aid while residing in South Sudan, the Government of South Sudan awarded him honorary citizenship in 2019.