Workshop Stresses Importance of History as Input for Nat’l Dialogue

Addis Ababa October 4/2022 /ENA/ The importance of history as an input for the National Dialogue was underscored today at a workshop organized by the Association of Ethiopian Historians and Friedrich Ebert Stiftung.

At the workshop was also stressed interdependence and interactions in Ethiopian History the longstanding socio-economic and political integrations among the people of Ethiopia.

Speaking on the occasion, Interim President of the Association of Ethiopian Historians, Professor Bahru Zewde said the papers aimed to enhance awareness for this generation to have a clear understanding about the history of the country.

He stressed that the historical insights that have been raised in the workshop would help the National Dialogue Commission to take them as inputs for the ongoing process.

According to him, the new generation has been fed with false narratives rather than the true history of the country because of the interruption of teaching History as a common subject in higher learning institutions.

In this regard, the association has been closely working with Ministry of Education to give History as a common course in universities, he added.

Ethiopian history should not be a source of conflict rather a source of knowledge in building peace and unity of the country, the professor noted.

The papers presented at the workshop dealt with the long-years of socio-economic and political bondage that have to be appreciated, promoted, and be taken as input for the ongoing national dialogue process.