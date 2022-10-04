Tigrayans Living in Addis Demand Int’l Community to Put Pressure on Terrorist TPLF

Addis Ababa October 4/2022/ENA/ Tigrayans residing in Addis Ababa have called on the international community to put pressure on the terrorist TPLF and free the people of Tigray region from oppression.

The residents held demonstrations today in front of the US and UK embassies and the African Union to condemn the terrorist group.

Besides the demonstrations, they also submitted open letters to the embassies and the Union demanding that the international community put pressure on TPLF to accept peaceful settlement to the problem.

Among the demonstrators, Dawit Muse said women and children are suffering due to the war waged by the terrorist group.

TPLF is an organization gambling with the lives of people, he noted, adding that the international community need to pressurize TPLF.

“If peace is to be ensured in Ethiopia and the Horn of Africa, this terrorist group must be removed once and for all. The international community needs to understand this and stand with this big country. We Ethiopians must, on the other hand, continue with the struggle we have started.”

Azeb Hagos, a female resident, said few individuals are destroying the people of Tigray and this must be stopped immediately.

“We have come here to ask the governments of the world to look at this problem and put an end to this problem as soon as possible. What we want to tell to the US government is we condemn what is going on in Tigray.”

Askale Abraham on her part stated that the terrorist group is abusing the people in the region by taking away the humanitarian aid, and medicine sent to them for its own benefit.

“If the Westerners care for the people of Tigray and the people of Ethiopia, they should listen. We have come to make our voice heard so that they leave alone the government and push the terrorist TPLF to accept peace.”

Girmay Woldu said the terrorist TPLF has continued holding the people of Tigray hostages. So, the international community need to tell the belligerent and barbaric group that enough is enough.

“This group is an enemy of not only to Ethiopia but also Africa. It must therefore be eliminated. Peace loving people of the world need to strongly condemn this organization and stand alongside the people of Ethiopia.”

The demonstrators denounced the group which instigated this third round war by rejecting the calls made by the government for peace. They also vehemently condemned TPLF’s forceful use of child soldiers.

The protesters stressed that the people of Tigray are peace lovers and they want to prosper along with fellow Ethiopians. The international community should understand this reality.

They insisted that the international community put pressure on the TPLF to disarm and open the door to peace talks.