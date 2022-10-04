PM Abiy Says Ethiopia’s Success in Technology Lays Foundation To Realizing Digital Ethiopia

Addis Ababa October 4/2022 /ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said that the success Ethiopia has made in technology sector in a short period of time will lay foundation for attaining digital Ethiopia a reality.

The premier made the remark at the opening of the first Pan-African Artificial Intelligence conference today.

The conference is expected to discuss on the possibilities of applying Artificial Intelligent mainly in the peace and security affairs of Africa among other things.

During the occasion, PM Abiy said Ethiopia has been registering encouraging achievements, citing the Science Museum that was inaugurated today.

According to him, the contribution of the newly built Science Museum to realizing digital transformation in the country is immense.

The Museum is also expected to lay foundation to help children grow with scientific and innovative mind, the prime minister said, noting that Ethiopia’s success being registered in the technology sector will lay foundation for making digital Ethiopia a reality.

Cyber Security Head of the United Arab Emirate, Dr. Mohammad Al-kueti has presented to the conference his country’s experience in the sector.

According to him, his presentation for UAE has been working with the highest priority to build digital economy of the country, it has now been able to become one of the top nations in the world in the area.

Noting that the process of building digital economy is a tough task, Dr. Mohammad underlined the need to focus on cyber security in addition to expanding technologies.

He also explained about the challenges that UAE had gone through in its efforts to enhance its cyber security, commending the activities being carried out in Ethiopia in the sector.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has today inaugurated the newly built Science Museum located in the heart of Addis Ababa.

Together with the official opening of the Science Museum, the Prime Minister also launched the technology startups and public/private institution exhibition that will be on display and open to the public for the next several weeks.

“As we inaugurate Ethiopia’s Science Museum, launch a technology exhibition and open the first PanAfrican Artificial Intelligence conference today, all are essential for networking, learning and co-creating across the continent, as we all strive to empower Africa through digital transformation,” the premier twitted.