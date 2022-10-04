Tigrayans Residing in Addis Ababa Urge Int’l Community to Put Pressure on TPLF

Addis Ababa October 4/2022/ENA/ Tigrayans residing in Addis Ababa held demonstrations today in front of US and UK embassies in the capital and have urged the international community to put pressure on the terrorist TPLF to accept peaceful settlement of the problem.



They have also called on the international community to condemn TPLF for its destructive actions that have been exacerbating the suffering of the people in the region.

The demonstrators have denounced some member of the international community that are attempting to equate the government with terrorist group.

The residents protested against TPLF’s continued conscription of children and the youth for its war efforts.

Denouncing the 3rd round of war by the group rejecting the call made by the government for peace, Tigrayans residing in Addis Ababa have urged the international community to condemn the use of children for war purpose by the terrorist TPLF in their demonstration.

The group has been using the humanitarian aid that entered Tigray for its war efforts.

The terrorist TPLF has continued holding hostage the people of Tigray due to its belligerent and barbaric acts.