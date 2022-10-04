Prime Minister Abiy Inaugurates Science Museum

Addis Ababa October 4/2022 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed inaugurated Science Museum, a modern building specifically designed to serve as a science museum early this morning.

The Science Museum which covers an area of over 6.78 hectares of land in the heart of Addis Ababa around the National Palace has two huge buildings.

The largest building is laid on an area of ​​more than 15,000 square meters and the total width is about 132 meters.

The museum has permanent and temporary exhibitions that would serve to display noble inventions and discoveries of those kids.

More importantly, the Science Museum will have innumerable scientific, social, cultural and economic benefits to Ethiopia, to Africa and the world, it was indicated.

As the museum was built in harmony with nature, it gets electricity from sunlight and the exterior of the museum is shaped like a ring and a dome.