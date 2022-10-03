Ethiopia’s Ambassador Addresses Regional Issues at IGAD Ambassadors Meeting

Addis Ababa October 3/2022 (ENA) Ethiopia’s Ambassador in Djibouti, Berhanu Tsegaye addressed the issue of pressing regional matters at the 40th IGAD Committee of Ambassadors Meeting held in the Republic of Djibouti.

Executive Secretary of IGAD, Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu, Permanent Secretary of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Djibouti, Mohamed Ali Hassan, as well as Ambassadors of IGAD member states took part in the committee meeting held on the 3rd of October 2022.

Speaking at the meeting, Ambassador Berhanu commended IGAD’s half year performance and stated Ethiopia’s confidence in the regional organization to keep promoting the peace and Security, Political, and Socio-economic interests of the people of the region.

Ambassador Berhanu praised the Executive Secretary’s High-Level consultations and continuous engagements with the leaders of IGAD member states that contributed to the peace and stability of the region, and called for IGAD member states to continue backing the organization’s efforts to ensure peace and security and other natural and man-made challenges the IGAD region is going through.

Furthermore, the Ambassador underscored that Ethiopia attaches significant importance to the values and principles of IGAD and will continue to fulfill its commitments in that spirit and called on the other IGAD member states to fulfill their respective commitments so as to strengthen the regional organization.

He also called on IGAD to emphasize more on regional peace and security, economic cooperation and regional integration, climate change and Environment, institutional capacity building, and human resource management aspects as top priority areas.

Executive Secretary of IGAD, Dr Workneh Gebeyehu, on his part appreciated the member states for their support and contributions to the organization, and requested member states to continue strengthening IGAD so that it would be positioned to respond to challenges facing the IGAD region.