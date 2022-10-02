Cyprus Reiterates Commitment to Work with Ethiopia on Bilateral, Regional & Global Mutual Interests

October 2/2022 (ENA) Ethiopian Ambassador in Italy, Demitu Hambisa has held fruitful discussions with the Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus, Ioannis Kasoulides, on bilateral and current situations in Ethiopia.

According to Minister of Foreign Affairs, the minister was briefed on the current situation in Ethiopia, particularly focusing on the conflict in the north of the country.

The Ambassador explained the belligerent behavior of the TPLF in creating chaos by choosing war over peace and its attempts to internationalize the conflict.

She also expounded about the trust-building measures that the government of Ethiopia has been taking to end the conflict with the TPLF in the Tigray region, as well as the government’s commitment to peacefully resolve the conflict under the auspices of the African Union.

On issues of bilateral affairs with the Republic of Cyprus, the Ambassador expressed the commitment of Ethiopia to further strengthening bilateral cooperation with Cyprus in the investment and education sectors.

On his part, Ioannis Kasoulides thanked the Ambassador for the timely briefing and stressed the fact that his country is closely monitoring the current situation in Ethiopia, including the African Union brokered peace process under the leadership of the African Union with the principle of African solutions for African problems.

He also reiterated his country’s commitment to closely working with Ethiopia on bilateral, regional, and global mutual interests.

He further said that to strengthen the already existing bilateral engagement with Ethiopia and other African countries, his country is planning to open an embassy in Addis Ababa in the near future.