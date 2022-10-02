Ethiopian Investor Wins Africa Economy Builders Awards

October 2/2022 (ENA) Africa Economy Builders Awards recognized and honored the Ethiopian businessman Aysheshim Teka for his outstanding contributions to economic development.

The recognition followed Aysheshim Teka’s contribution to the economic development of South Sudan and other African countries, including Ethiopia, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

At a ceremony in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, the investor was presented with the award by Pascal Affi N’Guessan, former Prime Minister of Côte d’Ivoire.

Aysheshim Teka put in a lot of effort to become an investor after being hired as a laborer for seven Ethiopian Birr per day.

Aysheshim, who has spent the last 15 years residing in Juba, South Sudan, is well known for engaging in a variety of business ventures.

In recognition of his contributions to world peace, development, and humanitarian aid while residing in South Sudan, the government of that country awarded him honorary citizenship in 2019.

This year, 30 developers from various African nations, including the Ethiopian investor Aysheshim Teka, were honored by the African Economic Builders Awards, which honors notable developers who have made noteworthy contributions to developing the African economy.

In his remarks following the award, the Ethiopian investor stated that the ability to work hard and rise from day labor to achieve economic growth in Africa serves as an example for young Africans.

According to Aysheshim Teka, the award will increase the opportunities for African investors to move and develop in various areas of the continent.

This is the 12th edition of Africa Economic Builders Awards honoring notable developers who have made significant contributions to the development of the African economy.