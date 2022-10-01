Bishoftu to Host Irreechaa Festival Tomorrow

Addis Ababa October 1/2022 /ENA/ The Irreecha thanksgiving day will be celebrated tomorrow in Bishoftu town at Hora Harsadi in Oromia region of Ethiopia.

The grand festival was celebrated today at Hora Finfine (Addis Ababa) peacefully and colorfully in the presence of Oromos and nations and nationalities drawn from all corners of the country.

Irreecha is celebrated every year in Hora Finfine (Addis Ababa) and in Bishoftu Hora Harsadii in two consecutive days, respectively.

Participants of the festival are now entering Bishoftu to celebrate the event tomorrow morning.

They are entering the town wearing traditional attire, dancing and singing.

The people of Oromo celebrate Irreecha to thank Waaqa (God) for the blessings and mercies that they have received throughout the previous year.

As one of the distinct thanksgiving celebrations in the Oromo tradition, Irreechaa means “green and fresh grass” that symbolize fertility and flourishing life due to the blessing and guidance of the Creator, Waaqaa (God).