Somalia’s President Visit to Ethiopia Fulfilment of Strong Ties Between the Two Countries: Deputy Head of Mission Hassan

Addis Ababa October 1/2022 /ENA/ The recent visit of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to Ethiopia has realized the longstanding relations and strong friendship between Ethiopia and Somalia, Somalia’s Deputy Head of Mission Hamisa A. Hassan told ENA.

The deputy head of mission at Somalia’s Embassy in Ethiopia said that the visit of President Mohamud is of paramount importance to foster bilateral cooperation of the two countries to higher level.

Hassan noted that the visit would help the leaders of the two countries to enhance their bilateral relations in economy, people-to-people ties and regional security issues.

She further stated that Ethiopia and Somalia can work together to fight common enemies like terrorism, adding that fighting terrorism will ensure regional peace which paves the way for economic integration between the countries and the region at large.

According to Hassan, the Government of Somalia has registered a remarkable success in fighting terrorism in Somalia, with the support of the African Union (AMISOM) and IGAD.

The deputy head of mission also commended the contribution of Ethiopia under AMISOM peace keeping mission in fighting against the common enemy terrorism, and in ensuring peace and stability in Somalia.

She underscored that Somalia is ready to stand with Ethiopia and strengthen the long standing bilateral relations and people-to-people ties.

“Somalia is always ready to stand with Ethiopia and Ethiopia was also always ready to stand with Somalia. Our neighboring countries were always there in supporting Somalia to have a government and to get peace. Both countries are working together to give their people peaceful life and stability.”

Moreover, Hassan said that Somalia’s embassy in Ethiopia will closely work with the Government of Ethiopia to foster longstanding relation and multilateral cooperation.

During his two-day visit to Ethiopia, President Mohamud held talks with Prime Minister Abiy on various mutual and regional concerns, ranging from collaboration to overcoming threats of terrorism and extremism to bilateral economic cooperation.

The leaders have agreed to nurture and strengthen the longstanding bilateral ties and relationship between the two countries and peoples, based on respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nations.