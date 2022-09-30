4th Irreechaa Peace Forum with Theme ‘Irreecchaa: Symbol of Peace, brotherhood’ Underway

Addis Ababa September 30/2022 (ENA) The 4th Irreechaa Peace Forum is underway in Addis Ababa under the theme ‘Irreecchaa: a Symbol of Peace, brotherhood,’ in the presence of high level government officials, religious fathers, and Abba Gadas.

Irreechaa, Thanksgiving Day of Oromo people, is annually celebrated to mark the end of the rainy season and the beginning of the harvesting season.

Preparations are well underway to celebrate the day in the coming two days respectively on Saturday and Sunday in Addis Ababa and Bishoftu town of Oromia.

At the opening of the forum, President of Oromia Regional State Shimelis Abdisa said Irreechaa is symbol of unity, love and solidarity among Oromo community.

This forum contributes to reflect the values of Irreechaa to nations and nationalities as well as promotes this rich festival.

Mayor of Addis Ababa City Adimistration, Adenech Abiebie said on her part Irreechaa is Thanksgiving day and ask for love, development and togetherness.

She also said that this Thanksgiving day is the symbol of peace and reconciliation.

This grand Irreechaa festival is not only Oromo people festival she said, adding that it is a festival of all nations and nationalities of Ethiopia.

She urged the present generation to protect the values of Irreechaa and pass on to the next generation.

Irreechaa is the annual Oromo people Thanksgiving day and prayer which is celebrated every year.

The Thanksgiving Day is celebrated for all things that ‘Waaqaa’, God has done for people like bringing rain, peace, health, fertility and abundance and for the beautiful weather they obtained.

The Irreechaa festival, a symbol of peace, will be celebrated tomorrow, Saturday, in Addis Ababa and on Sunday at Hora Arsedi at Bishoftu town, in Oromia region.