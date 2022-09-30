President Sahlework Stress Need to Set Up Museum of Human Origins

Addis Ababa September 30/2022 (ENA) President Sahlework Zewde stressed the need to establish a museum of human origins in Ethiopia.

President Sahlwork Zewde inaugurated an archaeological exhibition yesterday at the National Museum of Ethiopia to mark the 125th anniversary of Ethiopia and France diplomatic relationship.

During the inaugural ceremony, President Sahlework lauded the French government support in renovating the national palace and conservation of the historical rock-hewn church of Lalibela.

Due attention has to be given to the establishment of museum of human origins, the President said, adding that Ethiopia, in this regard, has a lot to tell and it is crucial to gather all these things.

We do not have places to showcase the abundant heritage and culture we have, Sahlework stated, and called for steadfast realization of the museum of human origins.

French Ambassador to Ethiopia, Rémi Maréchaux said that the archaeological exhibition reveals Ethiopia as a unique crossroad of civilizations and religions.

He reiterated his country’s continued cooperation in the areas of archaeological heritage and museum cooperation.

Tourism Minister, Nasise Challi said on her part that Ethiopia and France enjoyed 125 years of cooperation in archaeology, cultural heritage conservation and tourism.

She added that the inaugurated exhibition showcases the longstanding cooperation and the result of collaboration between team experts of the countries.

Being the land of origins and a nation with long history, Ethiopia has a lot of cultural and historical heritages, the Minister, stated, adding “today’s exhibition is just the tip of the iceberg.”