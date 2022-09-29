President Receives Credentials, Ambassadors Vow to Enhance Bilateral Cooperation with Ethiopia

Addis Ababa September 29/2022 /ENA/ President Sahle Work Zewde received today credentials of 11 ambassadors and the newly appointed ambassadors have expressed their commitment to strengthen bilateral cooperation with Ethiopia.

The ambassadors who presented their credentials were from Austria, Norway, Iran, Belgium, Niger, Kuwait, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Portugal, Singapore, and Dominican Republic.

President Sahle Work Zewde reaffirmed on the occasion that the Government of Ethiopia will provide all the necessary support for the ambassadors of the respective countries to boost bilateral cooperation.

Austrian Ambassador to Ethiopia, Simone Knapp said that she will work to take the longstanding people-to-people ties and institutional cooperation into deep and higher level by focusing on women empowerment, anti-corruption, education and resilience in fighting crisis, including drought.

“We will focus on several areas, including women empowerment, supporting anti-corruption, resilience, strengthening the people on the ground in fighting crisis like drought.”

Norwegian Ambassador to Ethiopia, Stian Christensen said he is humbled by the hospitality in Ethiopia so far, and looks forward to strengthening the bilateral relation between Ethiopia and Norway.

“We (Ethiopia and Norway) have many areas of cooperation… I think one of my main innovation is to look at strengthening the commercial ties between our two countries.”

Iranian Ambassador to Ethiopia, Samed Ali Lakizadeh said that his country has registered remarkable progress in many areas such as bio-technology, nano-technology, cyber science, space science, and medicine, among others.

According to him, Iran is ready to boost bilateral cooperation with Ethiopia in various fields such as technology, science, and medicine.

“ As a friendly country to Ethiopia, Iran is ready to offer and share what we have in our hand without any precondition to our Ethiopian friends. The ground is prepared from our side, and of course with the support of Ethiopian friends, we can do much more.”

Belgium Ambassador to Ethiopia, Stefaan Thijs said on his part he will work to foster cooperation in health, peace, and security issues.

Belgium will strengthen its support to Ethiopia and Africa in general, and work together in production of vaccines to be better prepared for future pandemic, he added.

According to Thijs, his country can also offer expertise in federalism to make Ethiopia a peaceful country.