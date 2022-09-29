Oromo Research Association Established

Addis Ababa September 29/2022 /ENA/ The establishment of the Oromo Research Association plays an important role in raising a generation that thinks better than us, Oromia Regional Government Chief Administrator Shimelis Abdisa said.

The association is expected to work on transferring knowledge to the next generation by researching the history, culture, language , and Geda system of the Oromo people.

Speaking on the occasion, Shimelis said the regional government is working on developing the human mind in addition to infrastructural development.

“Considering the current world situation, we need to raise a generation that can think better than us,” he stated, adding that the research association will play an important role in this respect.

The chief administrator also said that the association will help to solve the problem of generating knowledge utilizing expertise and research.

Shimelis announced on the occasion that the regional government has donated 50 million Birr to the association, and promised that it will stand by the association to contribute to its unlimited research activities.

One of the founding board members of the association, Tabor Wami stressed that the aim of the association is to transmit knowledge to the next generation by researching and documenting Oromo history, culture, and social issues.

A member of the House of People’s Representatives and advisor to the Office of Oromia President, Mohammed Ahmed said such research societies help to strengthen solidarity and build the next generation by revealing hidden good values.

According to Roba Petros, peace and law lecturer at Dire Dawa University emphasized the role of research associations in highlighting common values ​​that should be brought out to the fore in order to build the country and strengthen solidarity.