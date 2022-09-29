INSA, Intel Corporation Sign MoU to Work Together

Addis Ababa September 29/2022 /ENA/The Information Network Security Administration (INSA) and Intel Corporation have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to work together today.

The MoU will enable the institutions to work together on human resources development and capacity building, cyber security, research and cyber policy and strategies, it was learned.

INSA Deputy Director-General, Tigist Hamid and Intel Director of Business Consumption for Europe, Middle East and Africa, Norberto Antonio, signed the Memorandum of Understanding.

During the occasion, the deputy director-general said the administration is committed to working with Intel Corporation on cyber research and development.

Intel Director of Business Consumption for Europe, Middle East and Africa, said on his part that he has witnessed better experience and encouraging activities in Ethiopia in cyber security and research and development.

According to a statement issued by INSA, Antonio stated that the Corporation is ready to work cooperatively in terms of supporting the studies and researches carried out by the administration as well as building manpower.

Intel Corporation is an American multinational corporation and technology company headquartered in Santa Clara, California. It is the world’s largest semiconductor chip manufacturer by revenue and one of the developers of the x86 series of instruction sets, the instruction sets found in most personal