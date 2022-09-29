Delegation Showed Accurate Picture of Country at Multilateral Platform, Says Foreign Affairs Spokesperson

Addis Ababa September 29/2022 /ENA/ Ethiopia has made good use of the 77th UN General Assembly to show the accurate picture of the country, Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Meles said.

Briefing the media today, ministry spokesperson Meles Alem stated that “as a country, we have made good use of the multilateral platform.”

In this regard, Ethiopia was diplomatically very successful at the 77th UN General Assembly, he added.

According to him, the delegation from Ethiopia had the opportunity to explain the country’s great success in education, Sekota Declaration, environmental protection, and particularly the Green Legacy Initiative, which is exemplary to the rest of the world.

In a speech he delivered to the assembly, Head of the Ethiopian delegation, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen, focused on the current situation of the country and the government’s efforts to avoid conflict.

He also urged respect and support to the AU-led peace process.

“Any other approach, including the politicization of human rights and unilateral coercive measures will not yield any positive outcome,” the deputy premier underscored.

Moreover, Demeke reportedly emphasized the benefits of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) for Ethiopians and beyond.

He reiterated Ethiopia’s commitment to fair utilization of trans-boundary rivers to share prosperity with all riparian countries.

The deputy premier noted that Ethiopia will continue in good faith the trilateral negotiation under the auspices of the African Union to reach a mutually acceptable outcome.

The spokesperson revealed that Ethiopia has also made successful diplomatic activities at the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

In this regard, Demeke held discussion with over 20 representatives of international organizations and countries, including US, UK, China, India, Russia, United Arab Emirates, Somalia, Mali, Eritrea, European Union and UNHCR, on bilateral issues.

“We have used the bilateral platforms to show the current aspect of Ethiopia and explained the situation to them,” Meles said.

The countries have expressed readiness to provide humanitarian aid, support development activities, and further strengthen their relationship with Ethiopia, it was learned.

Speaking about the visit of Somalia’s President Hassan Sheik Mohamud to Ethiopia, the spokesperson said the visit will contribute to further strengthening the relations between the countries and overcome common challenges together.

The two leaders have expressed the will and commitment to further strengthen relations, particularly in creating a stable Horn of Africa Region.