Ethiopia, Somalia Agree to Further Strengthen Bilateral, Regional Cooperation

Addis Ababa September 28/2022/ENA/ Ethiopia and Somalia have agreed to further strengthen cooperation on bilateral and regional issues.

Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamoud who arrived in Addis Ababa for an official working visit was welcomed by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and senior government officials.

The leaders have held consultations on ways of strengthening bilateral and regional cooperation.

Foreign Affairs State Minister, Tesfaye Yilma, who attended the discussion, said Ethiopia and Somalia have a long-standing relationship that has been reinforced through people-to-people ties.

In their discussion, the two leaders have exchanged views on how to strengthen the friendship of the two countries, he added.

The state minister noted that Ethiopian peacekeepers in Somalia have been contributing a lot to peace and stability in Somalia.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamoud has expressed his gratitude to the people and Government of Ethiopia for their contribution to the reigning of peace and stability in the country.

The leaders of the two countries have reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the relationship between the nations, according to the state minister.

In their discussion, the leaders have also agreed to cooperate in politics and economy as well as peace in the region apart from cooperation in peace and security.

In particular, they emphasized the need to work together to make the Horn of Africa stable, it was learned.

Prime Minister’s Office Press Secretary, Billene Seyoum said on her part that the leaders have discussed about how the two countries can elevate their strong cooperation in peace and security in the economic sector.

According to the sources, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has said that Ethiopia will work with determination and commitment to strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

Abiy attended the inauguration ceremony of the newly elected Mahmoud in June, 2022 when he underscored the commitment of Ethiopia to consolidate Ethio-Somali cooperation.