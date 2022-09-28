Leaders of Ethiopia, Somalia Express Commitment To Bolster Bilateral Ties

Addis Ababa September 28/2015 /ENA/ The leaders of Ethiopia and Somalia have expressed the will and commitment to further strengthen relations between the two countries, particularly focused on enabling a stable Horn Region.

The two leaders expressed the will and commitment to further strengthen relations between Ethiopia and Somalia, particularly focused on enabling a stable Horn Region.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud expressed appreciation to Ethiopia for the sacrifices made to enable a better Somalia and highlighted the importance of collaboration to address common challenges faced by the two countries.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on his part affirmed Ethiopia’s readiness to work at various levels with the new administration of the Federal Republic of Somalia, with particular emphasis to economic growth.

He further reiterated that Ethiopia desires a stronger and stable Somalia which is useful for Ethiopia.