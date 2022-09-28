President of Somalia Arrives in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa September 28/2015 /ENA/ President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mahmoud has arrived in Addis Ababa today.

Upon his arrival, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and other senior government officials accorded a warm welcome to the President at the Addis Ababa Bole International Airport.

It is expected that during his stay in Ethiopia, President Hassan Sheikh Mahmoud will have discussions with senior government officials about bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

It is to be recalled that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was among the first leaders who congratulated President Hassan Sheikh Mahmoud upon his election as president of Somalia a few months ago.