Ethiopian Christians Celebrating ‘Demera’ Bonfire

Addis Ababa September 26/2022 /ENA/ Ethiopian Orthodox Church followers are celebrating Demera, an annual bonfire lighting ceremony on the eve of the Meskel festival- the finding of the true cross up on which Jesus was crucified.

Particularly, Demera was celebrated today at Meskel Square in the capital Addis Ababa in the presence of residents of the city, government officials including President Sahle-Work Zewde, Addis Ababa City Mayor, Adanech Abebe as well as diplomats.

The holy Demera bonfire lighting signifies the efforts made by the Roman Empress Helena in the fourth century to find the cross.

Demera is a colorful occasion that is celebrated by huge gathering dressed in robes, religious and traditional clothes chanting spiritual songs and showcasing various messages that depict the event.

The official day of the feast of the finding of the True Cross, Meskel will be celebrated on Tuesday across the nation with various religious and traditional ceremonies.

Meskel has been registered as world intangible heritage by UNESCO in December 2013.