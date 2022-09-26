Singapore Encourages AU-led Negotiations on GERD: Ambassador A. Selverajah

Addis Ababa September 26/2022 (ENA) Singaporean Ambassador to Ethiopia, A. Selverajah has presented his copy of credentials to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Chief of Protocol today.

The Chief of Protocol of the Ministry, Demeke Atenafu, received copies of the credentials.

Welcoming the Ambassador, the Chief of Protocol expressed the long-standing diplomatic relations between Ethiopia and Singapore that date back to the 1960’s and the excellent relations that the two countries have enjoyed since then in economic, social, political, and science and technology spheres, among others.

He said that to deepen the relationship between the two countries, the existing bilateral agreements on the avoidance of double taxation, the development of industrial parks, and cultural exchanges should be considered for further realization and implementation.

The Chief of Protocol have also gave the Ambassador a briefing on the huge untapped investment opportunities in Ethiopia in the areas of agriculture, agro-processing, mining, manufacturing, industry, and banking that are now open to international investors.

He also briefed the Ambassador about the current developments in Ethiopia and the government’s continued peace efforts and African Union-led peace process.

He has explained the Ethiopian government’s commitment to negotiate outstanding issues on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam under the auspices of the African Union.

The Singaporean Ambassador for his part said that Singapore strongly believes that African problems should be managed by Africans.

Furthermore, he stated that Singapore encourages the African Union-led tripartite negotiations on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

The Singaporean Ambassador has also pointed out the training opportunities set aside by the government of Singapore through the Singapore Cooperation Programme and Singapore-Africa Partnership Package for fellow African friends in different areas.

The two sides also exchanged views regarding the technical cooperation agreements in several fields, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

At the end of the discussion, the Singaporean Ambassador said that during his tenure he would work diligently to strengthen the ties between the two countries.