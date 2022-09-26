PM Abiy Extends Best Wishes To Ethiopians On Meskel Festival

Addis Ababa September 26/2022 /ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has extended best wishes to Ethiopians on the celebration of the Meskel Festival.

Meskel is an annual religious holiday celebrated among the Ethiopian Christians to commemorate the discovery of the True Cross upon which Jesus was crucified.

The annual bonfire lighting ceremony, on the eve of the anniversary of Meskel on Tuesday, will be held today across the country.

In his message, the Prime Minister said that Meskel Festival is a time to overcome the challenges of the past and hope for the future.

The Premier stated that various conspiracies have been orchestrated against Ethiopia to make the nation weak.

“We have been able to reach here by overcoming the various challenging situations. A lot has been done to make our path dark and feet slippery. There is no conspiracy that has not been attempted to harm Ethiopia.”

Despite the enormous evil divination and thoughts regarding the country’s future, Ethiopia has been able to register encouraging achievements in various aspects including economy, mitigating decertification and filling of the GERD and generation of electricity, he underlined.

Ethiopia has now taken the last option in order to save the country from disintegration and protect its sovereignty, Abiy said stating that “The battle we have been carrying out now is aimed at realizing our historical responsibility of protecting our national interests from danger.”

During this year, Ethiopia will overcome all the challenges by working hard, he noted adding that the country will ensure its national interests on one hand and brings lasting solution to its problems on the other hand.

The Prime Minister called on all Ethiopians to stand together and exert efforts in order to address the national problems of the country.