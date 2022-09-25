Pan-African Parliament on working visit in Morocco

Addis Ababa September 25/2022 (ENA) The Bureau Members of the Pan-African Parliament( PAP) are on a three-day working visit, 24-27 September, in Morocco aimed at exchanging experience, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affaires.

Upon the joint invitations of M.Rachid Talbi El Alami and Enaam Mayara,Speaker of the House of Representatives and President of the House of Councilors of the Kingdom of Morocco respectively, the Bureau Members of the Pan-African Parliament( PAP) are on a three-day working visit in Morocco.

The visiting delegation is led by M. Fortune Charumbira, President of the PAP, and composed of all four vice presidents, including Ashebir W/ Georgis, who is a member of the House of Peoples’ Representatives of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the Second Vice President of the PAP, Lomi Bedho, Deputy Speaker of the House and International Relation and Conflict Resolution Rapporter of the PAP are among the visiting delegation.

M.Rachid Talbi El Alami ,Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Kingdom of Morocco, reaffirmed that Morocco as a founding member of the Organization of the African Unity (OAU is fully committed to the ideals of Pan-Africanism and that it will provide all the necessary support to the success of one of the important organs of the African Union–the PAP.

Ashsebir W/Georgis on his part, expressed his gratitude to the Kingdom of Morocco under the leadership H.M King Mohammed VI for its commitment and support to the African Union. He applauded the success of Morocco in the fields of agriculture, education , infrastructure and many other fields, and said that the delegation is looking forward to gaining experience from Morocco’s success stories during the visit.