Ethiopia, Russian Agree to Hold Joint Commission Meeting in Short Period of Time

Addis Ababa September 24/2022 /ENA/ Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Demeke Mekonnen has met with the Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov and Mali’s foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop.

In the conversation with the Russian Foreign Minister, Demeke lauded the longstanding relationships between the two sides and spoke on the situation in Ethiopia in the context of the conflict in the north.

The two sides agreed to tightening bilateral ties with expanded engagement in various sectors and cooperate in multilateral fora.

They have also discussed the level understanding reached during Lavrov’s visit to Ethiopia and reached an agreement that the meeting of the joint commission of the two countries should be held in a short period of time.

In a separate conversation, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke spoke with Abdoulaye Diop of Mali about ways to strengthen ties between the two nations and safeguard the continent’s interests by fortifying the African Union.