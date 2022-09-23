Deputy PM & FM meets His Counterparts from UK, Turkey, Mozambique

September 23/2022 (ENA) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen has a separate UNGA sideline meeting with the UK’s Minister of State for Development, Vicky Ford, the Foreign Minister of Turkiye, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Mozambique, Manuel Gonçalves.

The information from Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicated that the discussions revolved around bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest, noting the need to deepen ties.

In the discussion with the UK Minister of State for Development, the two sides noted the need to expedite humanitarian support to people who are affected by drought and conflict.

Demeke’s discussion with the Foreign Minister of Turkiye noted the friendly and time-tested relationships that exist between Ethiopia and Turkiye which needs to be further strengthened with diversified engagements.

In his conversation with his Mozambican counterpart, the Deputy Prime Minister said Ethiopia expects Mozambique to play a positive role as a new non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

The Foreign Minister of Mozambique thanked Ethiopia for its support in the election and pledged to advocate African issues in line with the maxim of “African solutions to African problems.”

Mozambique was elected in June 2022 as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council along with Ecuador, Japan, Malta, and Switzerland, replacing India, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico, and Norway.

The new non-permanent members of the UN Security Council will take up their positions on the 1st of January 2023.