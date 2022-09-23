UNDP to Share Ethiopia’s Green Legacy Initiative with 10 African Countries

Addis Ababa September 23/2022 (ENA) The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) has announced plan to share the experiences of Ethiopia’s Green Legacy Initiative with about 10 other African countries and make the Initiative pan-African.

A high-level UN side event held on Thursday in New York to discuss Ethiopia’s Green Legacy Initiative and its role in battling climate change and easing the socio-economic crisis.

The high-level side event was organized by the Government of Ethiopia in partnership with UNDP and the African Union Mission to the UN.

During the occasion, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Demeke Mekonnen noted that the Green Legacy initiative in Ethiopia strengthens regional cooperation and will ultimately serve as a crucial platform to ensure peace and stability in Ethiopia and the Horn of Africa.

Ethiopia provided high-quality seedlings of preference to some of its neighbors last year and plans to do the same in the years to come in an effort to promote regional cooperation and combat the negative effects of climate change, Mr. Demeke said.

Demeke praised the initiative, which is led by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, thanked UNDP for its partnership with Ethiopia and called on support for the Initiative from bilateral and multilateral development partners.

Supporting the Green Legacy Initiative, according to Demeke, has an enormous advantage for national, regional, and international adaptation and mitigation of the harmful effects of climate change, biodiversity preservation, combating desertification, ensuring green development, ensuring food security, and achieving the SDGs.

Alhaji Fall, speaking on behalf of Ahunna Eziakonwa, Assistant Administrator and Regional Director for Africa at the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), described the Green Legacy initiative as a stepping stone to a better future for Ethiopia.

Announcing UNDP’s plan to share Ethiopia’s experiences with about 10 other countries and make the Green Legacy initiative pan-African, he praised Ethiopia for setting the pace in combating climate change and for fostering community resilience.

A technical committee coordinator for the Green Legacy initiative, Dr. Adefres Worku tabled a presentation outlining the initiative’s three years of experience and potential benefits at the continental level.