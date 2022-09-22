UNOCHA Says Keen on Enhancing Support for Ethiopia

September 22/2022 (ENA) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen held discussions with United Nations Office for the Coordinations of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) head, Martin Griffiths on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister underscored the importance of expanding humanitarian support to people in need in Ethiopia, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On his part, Griffits said UNOCHA is desirous to engage and cooperate with the Government of Ethiopia.

Meanwhile, Demeke also met his Somali counterpart and discussed bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.