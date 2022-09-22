DPM & FM Demeke Says Ethiopia Commits Itself to Scale up Ties with UAE

Addis Ababa September 22/2022 (ENA) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Demeke Mekonnen met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

During the meeting, Demeke stressed that the two countries should scale up their relationships to further strengthen mutually beneficial outcomes.

For his part, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, noted the potential of the two countries to cement ties in trade and investment.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke also had a sideline meeting with European Union Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen.

During their conversation, he discussed the current conditions in the northern region of Ethiopia and expressed his country’s keen interest in reinvigorating relations with the EU.

According to Jutta Urpilainen, the European Union wants to see peace in Ethiopia and stands ready to support development efforts of the country.

In a separate conversation, Peter Maurer, president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke discussed the importance of continuing to work with the Ethiopian government and the ICRC’s commendable activities in Ethiopia.