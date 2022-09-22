Ethiopia, S. Sudan Agree to Work Together on Infrastructural Connectivity

Addis Ababa September 22/2022 /ENA/ High level delegation led by the Vice President of South Sudan, Taban Deng Gai discussed with senior Ethiopian government officials led by the Minister of Finance Ahmed Shide today.

It is to be recalled that a high level South Sudanese government delegation led by the Vice President of South Sudan, Taban Deng Gai has arrived in Addis Ababa on Wednesday for a three day working visit to Ethiopia.

As part of the visit the delegation has met today with Ethiopian Ministers led by Finance Minister Ahmed Shide to discuss on the way to enhancing infrastructure connectivity between the two countries.

The officials have also discussed and agreed on ways to enhance their previously designed plans in the areas of roads infrastructure, energy, telecommunications, water transportation, and other vital economic sectors with a view to creating integration for mutual benefits.

During the occasion, the two sides agreed to undertake to road projects with a view to enhancing their connectivity.

Information, Communication Technology and Postal Services Minister Michael Makuei Lueth said after the discussion that it is great news for the two parties to cooperate, work together for the mutual trust of the two countries.

He thanked the government of Ethiopia for its long standing support to its South Sudanese counterpart in various aspects expressing hope that the support will further continue.

“We thank the government of Ethiopia for standing all this time together with the government of South Sudan in all aspects. We are longing for further support in these areas. As for the agreed projects, the projects will be operationalized and put in to considerations as soon as all the technical aspects are addressed.”

He said that it is worth mentioning that south Sudan, the land lacked country, will benefit from the port of Djibouti using Ethiopia as transport hub. Trade can be facilitated by Ethiopia through Djibouti corridor, he added.

“We expect Ethiopia to support us so that we can grow and be strong as Ethiopia is today.”

Finance Minister Ahmed Shide on his part said that the two sides have concluded a very important agreement in terms of advancing two road projects.

The projects will be given utmost priority to open up transportation so that connectivity of South Sudan will be enhanced via Ethiopia through Djibouti corridor, the minister added.

“These projects will be financed jointly and we have agreed to finalize the feasibility and preparations in terms of selecting contractor so that the joint financing mechanism will be worked upon, ” Ahmed said.

In transport connectivity, river, fiber optics and transmission line connectivity has been agreed upon and the preparation to realizing the agreement will be commenced right after this meeting.

As soon as the preparations are completed we will work together for resource mobilization and reaching out to development financial institution as part of the Horn of Africa initiative, he added.

“We comprehensively agreed to work on joint infrastructural connectivity that will overcome geographic barriers in terms of trade and logistics flows between our two countries and people to people relations. We have also agreed to work on aviation sector. Ethiopia has massive experience in airport building. With this capacity, we have agreed also to share our experience and work on joint mechanism on aviation connectivity and development with the republic of South Sudan.”

Ethiopia will continue to work and support the peaceful process in south Sudan the minister said, noting the need for regional peace and development in the two countries as they are very vital for infrastructural development.

“We have very comprehensive political commitment and will to advance the cooperation between the two countries.”