Green Legacy Initiative, GERD Demonstrate Ethiopia’s Commitment to Building Green Economy, Says Deputy PM & FM Demeke

Addis Ababa September 22/2022/ENA/ The Green legacy initiative and the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) have demonstrated the commitment of Ethiopia to build green economy, Deputy Prime Minister & Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonen said.



Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonen met Inger Andersen, Executive Director of the UN Environment Program on Wednesday in New York to discuss on Ethiopia’s Green Legacy Initiative and the advancement of renewable energy in the country.

Discussing with Andersen, Demeke mentioned the ongoing efforts of Ethiopia to mitigate climate change.

Building green economy has been given emphasis, he added, stating the advantages of the Green Legacy Initiative for both Ethiopia and its neighbors.

Moreover, the efforts being made to ensure Ethiopia’s economic and social development through the development of its potential renewable energy resources was brought up during the discussion.

Indicating the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam as an example of a renewable energy development project, Demeke noted that other riparian nations besides Ethiopia will benefit from the grand project.

He reiterated that Ethiopia is always open to dialogue and underscored the outstanding issues regarding the filling and construction of the dam can only be settled through dialogue.

The Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Program, Inger Andersen on her part praised Ethiopia for its commendable efforts to realize green economy.

She said that the UN will support the efforts of Ethiopia to encourage the development of renewable energy sources. Negotiations should settle the GERD dispute, she noted.

Demeke Mekonnen also had discussion with Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

Lauding the UN for helping refugees in Ethiopia, Demeke urged the Commissioner to increase aid for IDPs who have been forced to flee their homes due to conflict and drought.

The High Commissioner on his part reaffirmed that the organization will continue to collaborate closely with the Ethiopian government.