South Sudanese Vice President Taban Deng Gai Arrives in Addis Ababa for Working Visit

Addis Ababa September 21/2022 /ENA/A high level delegation led by the Vice President of South Sudan, Taban Deng Gai has arrived in Addis Ababa this afternoon for a three day working visit to Ethiopia.

Up on arrival, Defense Minister Abraham Belay and other senior government officials welcomed the delegation at the Addis Ababa Bole International Airport.

The visit aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation of the two countries in to a higher level in the areas of infrastructure development, trade, people to people ties, among other sectors.

The bilateral relations of Ethiopia and South Sudan is remarkable in various areas as it has been indicated by the officials of the two countries.