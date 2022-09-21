Int’l Rights Commission Not Truly Neutral to Pay Equal Attention to Atrocities Committed by TPLF in Amhara, Afar

Addis Ababa September 21/2022 /ENA/The International Commission of Human Rights Experts on Ethiopia (ICHREE) is not truly neutral, otherwise it would pay equal attention to the actual atrocities that the terrorist TPLF carried out in the Afar and Amhara regions, American Political Analysts Andrew Korybko said.

The ICHREE, imposed on Ethiopia in violations of international laws, has released a biased, incoherent and politically motivated report on Ethiopia.

Following the report, the Government of Ethiopia slammed the report as manifestly political statement under the guise of an “investigation report.”

Talking to ENA, Korybko said “the Commission isn’t truly neutral otherwise it would pay equal attention to the actual atrocities that the TPLF carried out in the Afar and Amhara regions instead of focusing solely on the alleged ones that were committed in the Tigray Region.”

This stance is deliberate and intended to add ammunition to the information warfare campaign against Ethiopia, particularly its democratically elected leadership and the armed forces under its command, he noted.

The analyst underscored that “the purpose is to continue shaping the false narrative that a so-called ‘genocide’ is taking place in Tigray.”

Furthermore, he elaborated that this report will predictably be exploited at the international legal level to add false credence to the dangerous agenda of ginning up support for a foreign military intervention.

“That’s not to say that such a scenario will indeed unfold, but just that even simply threatening, whether directly or indirectly, might be considered to be an effective means for pressuring Ethiopia into carrying out unilateral concessions on a broad range of issues.”

Moreover, Korybko recalled that Ethiopia previously cast doubt on the credibility of the Commission itself, which in turn doesn’t boost confidence in the credibility of whatever reports it produces.

The Commission’s exclusive focus on alleged atrocities in Tigray, instead of paying equal attention to the actual ones that the TPLF committed in the Afar and Amhara regions, very strongly suggests a political agenda behind their latest publication, the analyst stressed.

For these reasons, “their report should be approached with cynicism and skepticism by all those who decide to read it.”

On the other hand, Korybko stated that the Commission is clearly doing its utmost to revive the weaponized information warfare narrative falsely alleging that the national government is carrying out a so-called “genocide” in Tigray.

This is being done as part of the plot to put maximum pressure on Ethiopia, he underlined.

The West is preparing the international public to expect possibly forthcoming threats or very strong innuendo thereof connected to a potential military intervention into that country on this artificially manufactured pretext.