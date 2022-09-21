Ethiopia’s Ambassador Confers with Minister of Youth, Sports of South Sudan

Addis Ababa September 21/2022 /ENA/ Ethiopia’s Ambassador to South Sudan, Nebil Mahdi conferred with Minister of Youth and Sports of South Sudan, Dr. Albino Bol.

The two sides talked about how the African fraternity program would run and how tree seedlings would be planted in Juba at the end of September 2022 with the involvement of Ethiopian and South Sudanese youth representatives.

They have also discussed issues of regional peace and security.

They talked about the various methods used by the terrorist TPLF to dupe the international community.

The two sides noted that despite the terrorist TPLF having started the third round of fighting in Ethiopia’s north and continuing to violate countless human rights in the Amhara and Afar regions, the international community has chosen to remain silent rather than denounce these heinous crimes.