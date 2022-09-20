Ethiopia Appreciates India’s Non-interventionist Role as Non-Permanent Member of UNSC

Addis Ababa September 20/2022/ENA/ On the margins of the 77th UN General Assembly, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Demeke Mekonnen met with India’s Minister of External Affairs, Dr. S. Jaishankar in New York.



The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister called on Indian investors to take advantage of Ethiopia’s economic opportunities and financial sector reforms.

Along with discussing the current round of attacks launched by the terrorist TPLF, Demeke addressed his Indian counterpart on the steps the government has taken to find a peaceful resolution to the crisis in the north.

He also expressed his gratitude to India for supporting Ethiopia during difficult times and praised it for its moral, impartial, and non-interventionist role as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

Dr. S. Jaishankar, on his part, reflected on his visit to Ethiopia on June 22, 2022, and stated that there are opportunities to improve ties between the two nations.

The two parties acknowledged that India has fairly represented the Global South in multilateral fora and valued its initiatives to deepen South-South cooperation to address issues with the supply of food and fuel.

Demeke attended the Transforming Education Summit, where President Sahlework Zewde delivered remarks on Monday, according to Foreign Affairs Ministry.

He also had a sideline discussion with Wang Yi, the Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke is scheduled to hold a number of meetings on the margins of the Assembly during his stay in New York.