Ethiopia, China Reaffirm Commitment to Strengthen Bilateral Relations, Scale up Cooperation

Addis Ababa September 20/2022/ENA/ Ethiopia and China have expressed their commitment to strengthen bilateral relations, scale up cooperation in multilateral fora.



Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of foreign affairs, Demeke Mekonnen, met with State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of China, Wang Yi, in New York on the sidelines of the 77th UN General Assembly.

The two sides agreed to cooperate in the economic sphere as they discussed bilateral and multilateral issues of mutual interest.

Demeke praised China’s contribution to the two countries’ development cooperation.

He also expressed gratitude to the Chinese Foreign Minister for his country’s support of Ethiopia during trying times and for contributing to maintain regional peace.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister also briefed the Chinese Foreign Minister on current issues in Ethiopia.

The State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of China Wand Yi for his part stated that China places a high priority on its relationship with Ethiopia and emphasized Ethiopia’s crucial contribution to the Horn of Africa’s peace and stability.

He stated the topic of human rights has evolved into a political football in multilateral fora and that China does not support meddling in other countries’ internal affairs under this guise.

He said that China will assist Ethiopia in developing its capacity and providing humanitarian support.