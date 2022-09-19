Amb. Slams Draft Report by Int’l Commission of Human Rights on Ethiopia Politically Motivated

Addis Ababa September 19/2022 (ENA) The draft report by the International Commission of Human Rights Experts on Ethiopia (ICHREE) is incomplete and politically motivated, Ethiopian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Qatar, Feisel Aliyi Abrahim said.

Speaking with ENA today, Ambassador Feisel said the draft report issued by ICHREE on human rights violations in Ethiopia following the conflict in Northern Ethiopia is preplanned and politically motivated.

The report did not even consider the work done by the joint investigation of the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), he lamented.

It should have complemented the recommendations by the joint investigation report and focused on the alleged human rights violations committed since then , he added.

In the first place, it is incomplete and incoherent, he said, adding it does not address the issue at all.

‘The report is incomplete in terms of addressing the atrocities committed by the Tigray Peoples Liberation Font (TPLF) terrorist group, including the killings, looting and all the destruction of schools, health facilities and private properties as well. ’

The TPLF committed such crimes by crossing into the neighboring Afar and Amhara regions, he said, adding that is why “I said the report is pre-planned and politically motivated and hence cannot serve the purpose.”

Noting that the country has 120 million of people with a big potential for development, he indicated that through homegrown economic reform agendas, Ethiopia is showing development in all areas of the Human Development Index.

Stating that Ethiopians should understand the situation the country is facing over the last two or three year, Ambassador Feisel pointed out that there are external elements who want to see weak Ethiopia.

‘There are some countries who think their interest is assured if they have weak Ethiopia in the region. The root cause of the conflict that we are facing at this moment in Ethiopia is not domestic, but external.’

Those external elements back and finance the conflict and even give diplomatic and media support to the TPLF, the ambassador added.

That is why the international community is reluctant, he noted.

Ambassador Feisel further stated some countries want to discredit and delegitimize the mediation role of the African Union, noting those external elements want to take out the agenda to the UN.

Ethiopians in the country and in the Diaspora should learn from Libya, Syria and Iraq, he underscored.

He noted the war that destroyed Iraq under the pretext of weapons of mass destruction, where no weapon of mass destruction was found at the end.

“We should learn from Libya and Syria and Iraq and need to rally behind the government to save the unity and integrity of the country, as we have been doing for millennia,” the Ambassador stated.