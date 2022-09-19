GERD Won’t Create Danger to Down Stream Countries, Say Religious Fathers

Addis Ababa September 19/2022 (ENA) Religious fathers said that the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) won’t harm and create danger on the lives of brothers and sisters in the downstream countries as the water continues to flow after generating electricity.



Patrons of the Inter-Religious Council of Ethiopia have recently visited the construction progress of GERD and its current status.

Congratulating Ethiopians for the successful completion of the third round filling and the current status of the dam, the religious father have realized that the dam will not harm the people of the downstream countries, Egypt and Sudan.

Inter-Religious Council General Secretary, Reverend Tagay Tadele expressed his pleasure for being able to visit the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, which is a symbol of Ethiopian unity, at the beginning of the Ethiopian New Year.

Sacrifices are being paid unreservedly on various fronts to maintain the unity and sovereignty of Ethiopia, he noted, adding that at this place too works are being carried out day and night to realize the development and prosperity of the country.

The reverend stressed that all Ethiopians must exert all efforts to realize the completion of the dam that is an example of unity, development and prosperity of Ethiopia.

His holiness, Cardinal Berhaneyesus also reiterated that GERD will not harm brothers and sisters in the downstream countries since the water will continue to flow after generating electricity.

At the very beginning, it is not the aim of Ethiopians to block water of the Abbay River and to create danger on the lives of peoples of downstream countries, Sudan and Egypt, His Holiness added.

“So, for our neighbor brothers and sisters, peoples of Sudan and Egypt, the message I would like to pass to them is that the water will continue to flow after generating electricity. It is not the aim or purpose of Ethiopians to block the water and create danger to the lives of our brothers in Sudan and Egypt.”

Finally, religious fathers called on Ethiopians to strengthen their support to the completion of the dam by ensuring peace and unity since the GERD is “our common wealth and hope of tomorrow.”

It is to be recalled that Ethiopia has successfully attained its third filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam in August 2022.