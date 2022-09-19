Deputy Speaker of Israeli Parliament Appreciates Government’s Stance for Peace

Addis Ababa September 19/2022 (ENA) The Israeli Parliament’s Deputy Speaker, Zvi Hauser appreciated the Ethiopian government’s stance in favor of peace and values the efforts made by the government to enhance security in Ethiopia.

The Israeli Parliament’s Deputy Speaker, Zvi Hauser and the Ethiopian Ambassador to Israel, Reta Alemu, met to talk about the current state of affairs in Ethiopia.

During the discussion, Ambassador Reta recalled the steps taken by the Ethiopian government to bring about long-lasting peace on a national level and the TPLF’s rejection of those steps by launching a third round of unjustified attacks against the Ethiopian government.

He expressed hope that the Israeli government would recognize the extent of the harm done to Ethiopia by the terrorist organization and extend support to Ethiopia’s call for peace.

Hauser, for his part appreciates the Ethiopian government’s stance in favor of peace and values the efforts made by the government to enhance security in Ethiopia.

He denounced the war reignited by the terrorist group, underscoring his support for the government’s call for peace and highlighting the destructive nature of war.

The two sides also agreed to improve their friendship at bilateral and multilateral levels.