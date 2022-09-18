Ethiopian Crowned with Two Prestigious Awards at Air Cargo News Awards 2022

Addis Ababa September 18/2022 /ENA/ Ethiopian Cargo & Logistics Services, the largest air cargo network operator in Africa, has been crowned with ‘Cargo Airline of The Year’ and ‘Best Cargo Arline – Africa’ at the Air Cargo News Awards 2022.

In a ceremony held in London on 16 September 2022, Ethiopian has been crowned with the two awards in the presence of cargo leaders from across the globe.

Global cargo players including freight forwarders, ground handlers, general and cargo sales agents cast their votes online, where the highest votes for ‘The Cargo Airline of The Year’ and ‘Best Cargo Arline – Africa’ titles went to Ethiopian. Ethiopian Cargo was a finalist in three categories.

Regarding the awards, Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mesfin Tasew said ” We are very proud of the vote of confidence of our global partners and customers, and I would like to thank them for their votes.”

He said Ethiopian give high regards to its cargo operations and strives to provide its customers the best the industry has to offer, adding that “It is a great reward to know our efforts are appreciated. We will continue to be our customers’ reliable cargo service provider with unparalleled service excellence.”

Ethiopian Cargo and Logistics Services, one of the major strategic business units within the Ethiopian Airlines Group, demonstrated remarkable performance, growing in excellence and customer service each year and it has been a globally acclaimed cargo player during the pandemic for transporting essential medical supplies and vaccines in all corners of the world with utmost efficiency.

Ethiopian transported around 1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccine around the globe, converting its passenger aircraft to Preighter to strengthen its cargo operations.

Currently, Ethiopian Cargo and Logistics Services cover more than 130 international destinations around the world with both belly hold capacity and 67 dedicated Freighter services.