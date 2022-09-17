Trade Expo Will Open Eyes, Minds of Ethiopian, Indonesian Businesspersons: Ambassador Basnur

Addis Ababa September 17/2022/ENA/ The Trade Expo Indonesia (TEI) that takes place next month will opens the eyes and minds of Ethiopian businesspersons about Indonesia’s potential and Indonesian businesspersons eyes and minds about the economic potential of Ethiopia, Indonesia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia Al Busyra Basnur said.

The 37th Trade Expo will be held at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition at Jakarta from October19-23, 2022.

Ambassador Basnur told ENA that this is the biggest annually trade expo in Indonesia. Every year the participants and outcomes of trade expo increases.

According to him, more than 20 Ethiopian business communities have participated in the trade expo in 2019.

Unfortunately, in 2020-21 Indonesia didn’t organize the trade expo physically because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The most important thing for me, for Ethiopian friends in Ethiopia, is that this year’s Trade Expo will be also enriched by Indonesia-Ethiopia Business Forum.”

The Embassy of Indonesia in Addis Ababa, in cooperation with the Indonesia Chamber of Commerce, will organize a forum in Jakarta at the sidelines of Trade Expo Indonesia, it was learned.

“I think and strongly believe that it will open the eyes and minds of Ethiopian businessmen about Indonesia’s potential and vice-versa it also opens the eyes and minds of Indonesian businessmen about the economic potential of Ethiopia,” the ambassador noted.

Furthermore, Ambassador Basnur pointed out that this is a good opportunity for the Ethiopian business community to participate in the trade expo to rejuvenate and re-energize the spirit of cooperation between the countries.

He said “this is very important for us and the Ethiopian business community. The knowledge and understanding of Indonesian businessmen about Ethiopia’s potential and updated economy is still not enough. This is my duty to increase their understanding, to exchange information about Ethiopia’s potential in the economy, especially to Indonesian businessmen.”

Ambassador Basnur urged Ethiopian businesspersons to participate in the trade expo which will contribute to establish connectivity with their partners in Indonesia.

The trade expo also offers comprehensive supporting programs such as forums, seminars, and business matching — both offline and online, to provide easy access to explore trade, tourism, and investment opportunities in Indonesia.

Through the programs to be featured during the trade expo, participants and visitors are expected to create valuable connections to widen their networks of potential business partners and to have further discussions which generate transactions.