European Parliament Foreign Affairs Committee Members Briefed on Current Situation in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa September 17/2022/ENA/ Ethiopia’s Ambassador to Benelux countries and EU institutions, Hirut Zemene has briefed members of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the European Parliament, who will visit Ethiopia beginning from September 19 2022, on the current situation in Ethiopia.



According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the ambassador explained extensively the measures that the Government of Ethiopia has been taking to facilitate humanitarian access to the Tigray region.

She also briefed parliamentarians about efforts of the government to bring to justice those who have committed various violations of human rights in the context of the conflict and the government’s commitment to peacefully resolve the conflict under the auspices of the African Union.

TPLF is weaponizing humanitarian assistance to conscript young people and children for its human wave tactics and called on the parliamentarians to condemn this action, the ambassador noted.

Noting the important role that Ethiopia plays in ensuring regional peace and stability, Hirut explained about the country’s continuous role as a top troop contributing country globally in the UN peacekeeping operations as well as its successful action in neutralizing the threat of terrorist groups such as Al-shaabab.

The ambassador finally called on the parliamentarians to make use of the opportunity to visit Ethiopia to witness and properly understand the works the government is carrying out to solve socio-economic and security problems.

Members of the Foreign Affairs committee, joined by the Gender and Women’s Equality committee members, will visit Ethiopia for three days from September 19 to 23, 2022.