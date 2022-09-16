New Ethiopian Year Brings Closer Nation’s Goal of Wheat Exports: Premier Abiy Ahmed

Addis Ababa September 16/2022 /ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said the new Ethiopian year that started on September 11 brings closer Ethiopia’s goal of wheat exports.

The Prime Minister today visited the wheat clusters in the Dugda and Bora woredas of the Oromia region.

He said the wheat clusters in the areas is quite promising.

The East Shewa zone alone aims to harvest 7 million quintals, he said adding that increased mechanization will yield greater results.

“The new Ethiopian year brings closer our goal of wheat exports. Our review this morning of wheat clusters in the Dugda and Bora woredas of the Oromia region is quite promising. The East Shewa zone alone aims to harvest 7mil quintals. Increased mechanization will yield greater results,” Abiy twitted.

Since Prime Minister Abiy come to power, Ethiopia has embarked on a massive wheat farming campaign in the hope to substitute import and even to be become a bread basket for the region.

