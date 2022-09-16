Embassy Expresses Dismay on Statement Issued by spokesperson of EU External Action Services

Addis Ababa September 16/2022 (ENA) The Ethiopian Embassy in Belgium expressed dismay by the statement issued on the 14th of September 2022, by the spokesperson of the European Union External Action Services (EEAS).

Ethiopian Embassy Brussels said in a statement that the Spokesperson continuously chooses to ignore the blatant violations committed by the TPLF in various occasions, including that of opening the third round of conflict and abusing humanitarian aid and fuel to advance military escalation.

“The statement is also misleading by pronouncing that TPLF took an initiative for peace. It’s a well-known fact that the Government of Ethiopia has been taking various tangible measures including a unilateral humanitarian truce since March 2022, and naming a negotiation team under the auspices of the Africa Union, believing that it would create trust and ultimately paving the way for the commencement of negotiation,” the Embassy said.

While rejecting the selective vilification by the Spokesperson of the EEAS, the Embassy added that “We would like to reiterate the unwavering commitment of the Government of Ethiopia to Peacefully Resolve the Conflict in Northern Ethiopia.”