PM Abiy Confers with Chief of Asia-Pacific, Africa Investments at Qatar Investment Authority

Addis Ababa September 15/2022/ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed received today Sheikh Faisal Bin Thani Al-Thani, Chief of Asia-Pacific and Africa Investments at Qatar Investment Authority, according to Office of the Prime Minister.



The two sides discussed on ways of exploring and expanding investments in Ethiopia, it was indicated.

