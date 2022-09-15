PM Abiy Awarded 2022 Laureate of Global Islamic Finance

Addis Ababa September 15/2022/ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is awarded as the 2022 Laureate of the Global Islamic Finance Award for efforts made in reforming Ethiopia’s finance sector.



The PM received the Award at a ceremony held in Djibouti on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Abiy said Ethiopia has been undertaking vast financial sector reforms which are receiving global recognition.

“Honored to receive this award for the miles we are going as a nation to make the sector inclusive,” the premier added.