Ethiopian Ambassador to China Briefs USA, EU, UK Diplomats Based in Beijing

Addis Ababa September 14/2022/ENA/ Ethiopia’s Ambassador to China, Teshome Toga has briefed USA, European Union, and United Kingdom diplomats based in China on the current situation in Ethiopia.

In his briefing to the diplomats, the ambassador discussed the current situation in northern  Ethiopia and the government’s  peace effort.

Ambassador Teshome also called on the international community to support African Union-led peace effort and put pressure on TPLF to  stop the  war.

He further urged the international community to stop treating the aggressor TPLF and the   victim equally.

