EU Supports AU-Led Peace Process, Says Africa Director at European External Action Service

Addis Ababa September 14/2022/ENA/ The Director for Africa at the European External Action Service, Rita Laranjinha said that the European Union supports the AU-led peace process in solving conflict in northern Ethiopia.



Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen met with Director for Africa at the European External Action Service Rita Laranjinha today.

During the meeting Demeke reaffirmed Ethiopia’s commitment to working on issues that strengthen the country’s relationships with the European Union.

He also briefed her on the current state of affairs in Ethiopia in relation to the northern conflict and the peace-building efforts that the Ethiopian government has undertaken so far.

According to him, the Ethiopian government is committed to the AU-led peace process and expressed hope that the EU would support efforts to end the conflict peacefully.

Larnjnha on her part reiterated EU’s support to the AU-led peace process and emphasized EU’s willingness to assist the peace process whenever required.

The director further stated that the European Union is keen on strengthening its strategic partnerships with Ethiopia.