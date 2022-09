Addis Ababa September 14/2022/ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy and First Lady Zinash Tayachew have arrived this afternoon at Djibouti along with a high level delegation, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.



The delegation was received by President Omar Guelleh.

